A meeting of the committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to select the new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday remained inconclusive, PTI reported, quoting unidentified officials. The officials said that another meeting of the committee will be called soon.

“A list of eligible officers along with their dossiers was shared with the panel members,” an official said. “But no decision has been taken so far.”

The panel also comprised Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress. The members met at Modi’s official residence in Delhi.

The previous director, Alok Verma, was removed by the committee on January 10, two days after being reinstated by the Supreme Court. Verma was first removed by the government in October amid infighting at the agency and allegations of corruption. He then challenged the government’s move in the top court.

Kharge had opposed Verma’s removal at the January 10 meeting. That panel did not include Gogoi, who had recused himself as he was on the bench that had reinstated the former CBI director. Justice AK Sikri, who is the second most-senior judge in the top court, had taken Gogoi’s place at the meeting.

M Nageswara Rao, who was appointed interim director, promptly reversed all the transfers ordered by Verma after taking back charge.

Sikri on Thursday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the appointment of Rao as the interim CBI director. On Monday, Gogoi had also recused himself from hearing the plea.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has listed 17 senior Indian Police Service officers from the 1983, 1984 and 1985 batches who could succeed Verma, reports said last week. The list has been sent to the Department of Personnel and Training, which has shortlisted some names.

On Thursday, NDTV reported that the Centre has shortlisted 12 IPS officers. “The government does not want to take a chance this time, that’s why they have shortlisted as many as dozen officers,” an unidentified senior officer in the Prime Minister’s Office told the news network.