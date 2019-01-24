Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said that the loss of a single life in the state, even that of a militant, was painful for him, reported Greater Kashmir.

When asked about the killings of three suspected militants in Baramulla on Wednesday, Malik said: “Police are doing their job commendably. But trust me, every single killing in Kashmir, even that of militants, pains me.”

Malik said that killing militants was not the solution and that it would not end the “real problem”. “I think militancy is not in guns but in [the] brains,” he said. “We are trying to remove the militancy that is hitting the brains.” He also urged militants to give up violence and return to the mainstream.

Malik said that his administration was in the process of formulating a new package for the rehabilitation of militants in the state, reported PTI.

Malik also praised the security forces for their efforts in curbing militant activities. He said he had tried to give the security forces the best facilities after he took over as governor. “It’s a difficult task,” Malik said. “While we are sleeping in our homes at night, they [security forces] are conducting operations, sometimes till three in the morning.”

#WATCH J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik: Feel bad even if there's loss of 1 life,even of a terrorist, as we want all to come back&that we make good rehabilitation offer.Killing is no solution, as terrorism is not in the gun but in the brain. Security forces have done amazing work recently pic.twitter.com/6CaL3Llz4m — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2019

Later on Thursday, Malik said that democracy was deep-rooted in India society and that the freedom of expression, values and institutions were at the core of the Indian democracy, PTI reported. He was delivering the 9th Sat Paul Sahni memorial lecture organised by the regional branch of Indian Institute of Public Administration.