A gunfight broke out between security forces and suspected militants on the outskirts of the Binner village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Wednesday, the police said. The operation, being led by the state police and security forces, is still going on.

This is the third consecutive day that an encounter has broken out in the Valley.

On Monday, the police had killed three militants in a gunfight in Budgam district. The following day, security forces killed three suspected militants in Shopian, including the brother of an Indian Police Service officer. At least four photojournalists were injured during the clashes that erupted around the site of the gunfight.

Suspected militants had carried out three grenade attacks on January 17 and 18 – two of them in Srinagar and one in Shopian. Three police officers were wounded in the January 17 attack in Srinagar.