Rescuers retrieved seven bodies from the site where a building collapsed in Gurugram on Thursday, PTI reported. Officials said the search operation has been called off.

A four-storey under-construction building collapsed after the ceiling on the newly built fourth floor came crashing down in Ullawas village. “The seventh body was retrieved late last night [Thursday] and the operation was called off around 3.30 am after a thorough search in the rubble,” a National Disaster Response Force official told PTI.

More than 300 personnel from the fire department, district administration and National Disaster Response Force were involved in the operation. Five of the deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Kuldeep, 17-year-old Vishal, 24-year-old Altaf, 19-year-old Mohit from Uttar Pradesh and Anand from Bihar.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said they are yet to identify the others. Bokan said a magistrate-level inquiry has been initiated into the matter. The Gurugram Police on Thursday had said the owner of the building, identified as Daya Ram, is absconding.

The Haryana government has announced a compensation package of Rs 3 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.