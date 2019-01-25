The Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday said they have arrested a government school teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old student in Krishna district’s Agiripalli on January 22, ANI reported. The police took the 40-year-old teacher into custody on Thursday night after doctors confirmed the girl was sexually abused.

The matter came to light when the girl told her mother about the alleged incident and complained about pain on January 22. Doctors in Nuzvid in Krishna district administered first aid and referred the child to a Vijayawada hospital.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Meanwhile, the local education department authorities have initiated action into the matter. “The accused has been suspended from service with immediate effect,” said District Education Officer M V Rajya Lakshmi. “A departmental inquiry into the incident has also been ordered.”