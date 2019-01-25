Suspected militants on Friday attacked a camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, reported Greater Kashmir.

Awantipora Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zahid Malik said suspected militants fired towards the CRPF camp in Midoora hamlet around 8.20 pm on Friday, following which CRPF troopers retaliated.

Malik said the exchange of fire continued for a brief while, but there were no casualties.

Pulwama: Terrorists fired 3-round burst upon a CRPF camp in Mindoora, Tral. Security Forces retaliated. No injuries reported. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

Multiple grenade attacks on eve of Republic Day

Two grenade attacks were reports in Kashmir on Friday on the eve of Republic Day amid heightened security arrangements.

A police constable was injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, reported Greater Kashmir. Reports said that a second blast had occurred outside a police station in Srigufwara in Bijbehara area of the district. Deputy Inspector General (South Kashmir) Amit Kumar, however, denied it.

Suspected militants also hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Tahab area of Pulwama, Greater Kashmir reported. No injuries were reported.