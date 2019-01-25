The Centre on Friday conferred former President Pranab Mukherjee the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award. Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and singer and musician Bhupen Hazarika have also been awarded posthumously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mukherjee is an “outstanding statesman of our times”. “He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation’s growth trajectory,” Modi said on Twitter. “His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna.”

The prime minister said Hazarika’s songs radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood. Hazarika popularised India’s music traditions globally, he added.

“Nanaji Deshmukh’s stellar contribution towards rural development showed the way for a new paradigm of empowering those living in our villages. He personifies humility, compassion and service to the downtrodden. He is a Bharat Ratna in the truest sense!” he wrote about Deshmukh.

Pranab Da is an outstanding statesman of our times.



He has served the nation selflessly and tirelessly for decades, leaving a strong imprint on the nation's growth trajectory.



His wisdom and intellect have few parallels. Delighted that he has been conferred the Bharat Ratna. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019

The songs and music of Shri Bhupen Hazarika are admired by people across generations. From them radiates the message of justice, harmony and brotherhood.



He popularised India's musical traditions globally.



Happy that the Bharat Ratna has been conferred on Bhupen Da. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2019