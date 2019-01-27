The police in Gurugram in the National Capital Region on Saturday found the body of a woman, who had been missing for five days, inside a bed box in a home in Sector 46, the Hindustan Times reported.

Dinesh Kumar, who runs a tea business, slept on his bed in his rented room in Jal Vihar Colony, unaware that the body of his driver’s wife was hidden in the bed box. Over the five days, he noticed an unpleasant odour in his room but assumed that it was due to the lack of ventilation or a dead rodent. On Saturday morning, he woke up at 8.30 am, unable to breathe because of the foul smell. When he opened the box, he found the decomposing body of his driver Rajesh Kumar’s wife Babita.

“The smell was increasing every day,” Dinesh Kumar told The Times of India. “I wasn’t being able to sleep at night. In the day, I felt too tired to move things and check. This morning, when I checked inside the bed, I screamed with fear. There lay the body of a woman that had already started rotting.”

Inspector Jai Bhagwan said that Babita’s father has alleged that Kumar killed his daughter as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair and warned her against using a mobile phone. “The woman’s father said that Rajesh often used to fight with his daughter and on one occasion, had broken the SIM card of her phone,” he said. “The woman was last seen on Monday at 6 am, when she had visited her father, who lives across the street from her.”

Babita left her five children from her first marriage at her father’s place. The father did not suspect something was amiss as he thought Babita was accompanying Rajesh Kumar on a trip to his home in Behror, Rajasthan, the police said. “We found some blood stains in the bed box and a probe has been initiated,” said Shahid Ahmed, the station house officer at Sector 50 station. “We suspect the woman’s husband but are not giving a clean chit to others yet. Two teams are conducting raids and will be sent to his village to arrest him.”

A medical board at the Civil Hospital is expected to conduct the autopsy on Sunday.