Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was bipolar and she physically abused people.

Swamy told ANI that Vadra suffers from a disease that was not “appropriate and apt in real life”. “The name of that disease is bipolarity, which reflects her violent character and overall image,” he claimed. “She beats up people...Her ailment does not make her fit to lead a public life. The public should know when she is likely to lose mental balance.”

Vadra has been the target of criticism since Congress President Rahul Gandhi, her brother, appointed her to the post of general secretary for the Uttar Pradesh East region. Chief Minister Adityanath on Friday said her entry into politics would not improve the Congress party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leader Sushil Modi described her husband Robert Vadra, who is being investigated by several government agencies for allegedly dubious land deals, as a “tainted life partner” while another leader, Vinod Narayan Jha, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has a “beautiful face, but holds no political achievement”.