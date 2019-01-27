Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the indigenously-manufactured Train 18 has been named the Vande Bharat Express to reflect its made-in-India status, ANI reported.

“It is a train built completely in India by Indian engineers, in a span of 18 months,” said Goyal. “It is an example that it is possible to make world-class trains under the Make In India [scheme].”

The train is set to run between New Delhi and Varanasi at a maximum speed of 160 km per hour and is regarded as a successor to the Shatabdi Express. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train soon, PTI reported.

The 16-coach train was built at Rae Bareli’s Modern Coach Factory at a cost of Rs 97 crore. It is also the first engine-less train in the country. The fully air-conditioned train will stop at Kanpur and Allahabad and will have two executive chair cars.

“It is completely made in India and various names were suggested by the general public, but we have decided to name it Vande Bharat Express,” said Goyal. “A gift on the occasion of the Republic Day to people.”