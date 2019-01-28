Actor Isha Koppikar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai on Sunday. She was inducted into the party in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. The move came just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

She was also appointed the working president of the BJP’s Women Transport Wing, according to ANI. Koppikar has acted in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

“Thank you for the warm welcome,” Koppikar wrote on Twitter. “Look forward to serve the nation.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has several actors on its team, including veterans such as Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna and Dharmendra. Moushumi Chatterjee, who has acted in several major Hindi and Bengal films, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party earlier in January, amid speculation about her contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election.