Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who acted in several major Hindi and Bengal films, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, PTI reported. The development has triggered speculation about her contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The 70-year-old actor said she wants to work towards strengthening the BJP. She was inducted into the party in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also the party’s in-charge of West Bengal.

Chatterjee had represented the Congress when she contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Kolkata northeast seat. She lost that election to Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Mohammad Salim.