A court in Delhi on Monday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in a case of money laundering related to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation scam, ANI reported. All the accused were granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each and a surety of the same amount.

The court on January 19 had granted the three accused interim bail till January 28 in the case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. It had granted Lalu Prasad Yadav bail in another case related to the scam and had directed him not to travel abroad without prior permission and not to tamper with the evidence.

The Patiala House court will next hear the matter on February 11.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a criminal case against the accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a First Information Report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April last year. The CBI had launched its investigation in a hotel tender case in July 2017.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in a tender awarded to a private company called Sujata Hotels to develop and operate two railway hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2005, when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union railways minister. In return, he allegedly received a three-acre plot worth Rs 45 crore through a benami company owned by the wife of a Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian.

On August 24, 2018, the Enforcement Directorate filed its first chargesheet against Yadav, Rabri Devi and others. It also named Tejashwi Yadav, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, a company Lara Projects (earlier known as Delight Marketing Private Limited), and 10 others.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving sentences in multiple fodder scam cases, is currently hospitalised at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science in Ranchi.