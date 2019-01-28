The Tamil Nadu Police have arrested a functionary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam from Nagapattinam for sharing an allegedly defamatory post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, reported ANI on Monday.

Sathiyaraj Balu was arrested after the Hindu Makkal Katchi and the Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint against him, reported PTI. Balu reportedly posted a morphed image of Modi holding a begging bowl. Balu posted the image on social media ahead of Modi’s visit to Madurai on Sunday and the photo was shared widely.

Police booked Balu under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke break of peace) and Section 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

Tamil Nadu: Sathiyaraj Balu, MDMK functionary from Nagapattinam, arrested for posting defamatory post against PM Modi on social media. He has been booked under IPC sec 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace)&505(2) (Statements conducing to public mischief) — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Modi was in Tamil Nadu on Sunday to lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the Madurai. The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by Vaiko had staged a black flag demonstration before the prime minister’s arrival in Madurai. They released black balloons, accusing Modi of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu. They alleged that the Centre was backing Karnataka’s bid to build a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery.