Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the National Democratic Alliance was prioritising the health sector to ensure healthcare is affordable, ANI reported. Modi made the remarks in his speech after laying the foundation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He also inaugurated super-speciality blocks at medical colleges in Thanjavur and Tirunelveli.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami thanked Modi for deciding to build the AIIMS, a 750-bed medical facility that will offer 100 MBBS seats, in the state. He also urged the Centre to set up a medical college in Ramanathapuram district, PTI reported.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the AIIMS would benefit the people of backward districts in southern parts of the state.

Ahead of the prime minister’s arrival in the city, #GoBackModi trended on Twitter. Social media users criticised Modi for not visiting Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Gaja and for not releasing the funds sought by the state. They also questioned the Centre’s silence on the police shooting in Thoothukudi during the anti-Sterlite agitation, and agrarian distress.

Several tweets carried an image of Dravidian leader EVR Periyar saying “Go Back Modi” while the prime minister runs to a ladder lowered from a helicopter.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson A Saravanan told NDTV that the tweets reflect people’s anger and denied that the party was behind the hashtag. “The construction of the AIIMS hospital should have started two years ago and by now it should have become functional,” he said. “Why did they delay the project? This foundation laying is just a gimmick before polls.”

DMK”s IT wing head P Thiaga Rajan tweeted that #GoBackModi was “people’s voice”. “As usual BJP calls those that oppose their policies [and] leaders as ‘anti-national forces’, even as their crude attempts to trend a hashtag are exposed,” he said. “...I reiterate that we do not follow the playbook of the BJP’s IT Cell. #GobackModi is the people’s voice.

Meanwhile, #TNWeclomesModi and #MaduraiThanksModi were also trending on Twitter.

This is the second time the prime minister has faced such an online backlash during a visit to the state. In April, #GoBackModi hashtag had trended during his visit to the Defence Expo India.

Protestors belonging to various political outfits such as the DMK and the Tamizhaga Vazhvumurai Katchi demanded that the prime minister return to Delhi as the Centre has not yet constituted the Cauvery Management Board as per the Supreme Court’s orders.

MDMK stages protest

Meanwhike, members of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by Vaiko staged a black flag demonstration on Sunday before the prime minister’s arrival in Madurai, PTI reported.

They released black balloons, accusing Modi of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu. They alleged that the Centre was backing Karnataka’s bid to build a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery.

In response, BJP youth wing supporters put up posters sarcastically “welcoming Vaiko” to Madurai. BJP’s state unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan condemned the MDMK protest.