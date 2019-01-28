Self-declared interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, said that he was set on “getting the job done” to force Nicolas Maduro to step down as president and end the humanitarian emergency in the country, reported The Guardian on Monday.

Guaido said international backing, opposition unity, and grassroots support would give Venezuela a unique chance “to leave the chaos behind”. This was Guaido’s first interview after he declared himself the new president of the country last Wednesday.

Guaido said he will lead rallies on Wednesday and another on Sunday in his push to assume power. “Frustration has turned to hope,” the Opposition leader said. “People are daring to dream again … we have awoken from a nightmare to have new dreams, to dream of the future, to dream of our country, [to dream] not of what we were, but of what we can become.”

The United States, which has backed Guaido, warned Venezuela that any threats against American diplomats or Guaido will be met with “a significant response”, BBC reported. National Security Advisor John Bolton said any intimidation would be “a grave assault on the rule of law”.

The US is among 20 countries that have recognised Guaido as interim president.

On Saturday, several European countries including Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom said they would recognise Guaido as president if elections were not called within eight days. Maduro, however, rejected it, saying the ultimatum must be withdrawn.

“Venezuela is not tied to Europe,” Maduro told CNN Turk. “This is complete insolence.”

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s top military representative to the US, Colonel José Luis Silva, defected from Maduro’s government, saying he recognised Guaidó as president.