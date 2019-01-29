Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday quipped that India is suffering from an overdose of Odomos – Overdose Of Only Modi Only Shah – in response to BJP National President Amit Shah’s attack on the Congress at a rally in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

Amit Shah had said that for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, the One Rank One Pension scheme for Army veterans, or OROP, means “Only Rahul Only Priyanka”. “[Prime Minister] Narendra Modi gave OROP to our jawans, Congress gave ‘Only Rahul Only Priyanka’,” he claimed.

The Congress appointed Vadra to the post of general secretary for the Uttar Pradesh East region on January 23. She is expected to take charge from the first week of February ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April and May.

Shah also accused Rahul Gandhi of paying lip service to eradication of poverty in the country. “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what did the Congress government do for 55 years?” Shah said. “It’s only us who are taking measures for eradication of poverty.”

While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only Shah. https://t.co/PD1GoJbcIz — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 28, 2019

One Rank, One Pension was a demand of the armed forces and veterans, who wanted a uniform pension for the same rank and same length of service, irrespective of the date of retirement.