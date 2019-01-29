The Centre moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the Ayodhya land dispute, seeking the top court’s permission to return all excess acquired land at the site to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, India Today reported.

According to Live Law, the government has filed a writ petition seeking modification of the court’s March 2003 judgement to restore the surplus land, which is not part of the dispute, to the trust, which was formed to promote and oversee the construction of a Ram temple.

#Ayodhya: Union Govt files a writ petition seeking modification of March 2003 judgement to restore 'surplus', land which remains undisputed to its rightful owners Ram Janambhumi Nyas — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 29, 2019

In 2003, the court had barred religious activity of any kind on 67.703 acres of land located in revenue plot numbers 159 and 160 in the village of Kot Ramchandra that is “vested in the central government”.

“Furthermore, no part of the aforesaid land shall be handed over by the government to anyone and the same shall be retained by the government till the disposal of this writ petition nor shall any part of this land be permitted to be occupied or used for any religious purpose or in connection therewith,” it had added.

The case, which was scheduled to be heard in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, was deferred on Sunday due to the non-availability of Justice SA Bobde on the five-member Constitution Bench. A new date for the hearing has not yet been announced.

Last week, the Supreme Court had reconstituted the bench. An earlier hearing on January 10 was adjourned after Justice UU Lalit recused himself from the matter.

‘The right direction’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad welcomed the Centre’s decision, PTI reported. “This land belongs to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and is not under any litigation,” said the Hindutva outfit’s International Working President Alok Kumar. “This is a step in the right direction and we welcome it.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy said there was “already a Ram Mandir standing on the RJB [Ram Janmabhoomi but it is in a tent”. Till the title suit is decided, all other parts of the temple can be built, he added. “Then thereafter we will construct the sanctum sanctorum.”