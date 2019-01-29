United States Donald Trump on Tuesday attempted to mock global warming, calling for it to “come back fast” as temperatures touched minus 60 degrees in Midwest.

“In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded,” the president tweeted. “In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!”

The president faced severe criticism online after he posted the tweet. Some users mocked Trump for incorrectly spelling “warming” as “waming”. One user said: “After waming I find a nice covfefe goes well with smocking,” while referring to an earlier instance when Trump said “covfefe” in a tweet.

Another user said Trump’s “stunning ignorance” was an embarrassment to humanity. “Please, for the sake of all our children, ask some scientists to show you a video explaining how the science works.”

One user, who described himself a Trump supporter, said climate change was a “massive hoax started by China to deindustrialize America!”

Trump has long questioned whether climate change is real and has repeatedly denied it exists. In June 2017, he pulled the US out of the historic Paris climate change deal, and later disbanded his 15-member federal advisory panel on climate change. Because of its pullout from the climate pact, the US will probably not achieve its target of reducing carbon emissions by 26% to 28% by 2025.

In November, a teenager from Jorhat city in Assam had criticised Trump for mocking global warming. Trump, in a tweet on November 21 in response to the temperature dropping to minus two degrees Celsius in Washington DC, had said: “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

CLIMATE IS NOT THE SAME AS WEATHER!!! This is not about party or politics...this is just a simple truth that should not be diluted. — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) January 29, 2019

Your stunning ignorance of even the most basic part of the science is an embarrassment to not only those of you supposedly represent, but to humanity in general.



Please, for the sake of all our children, ask some scientists to show you a video explaining how the science works. — Cory Barlog 🎮 🎄#CREATE (@corybarlog) January 29, 2019

Can someone please explain to the Commander In Chief the difference between climate and weather, the changes that his Pentagon has taken very seriously in reshaping national security in the presence of imminent sea level rise? — Kevin Folta (@kevinfolta) January 29, 2019