Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state cabinet has decided to exempt Bollywood movie Uri from the Goods and Services Tax. Adityanath made the announcement in Prayagraj after holding a cabinet meeting during the Kumbh Mela, ANI reported.

“This film will instill a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country,” Adityanath told the press after the meeting. The movie, based on the Indian Army’s “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control in September 2016, was released on January 11.

The chief minister also announced that the cabinet has decided to build the 600-km long Ganga Expressway, connecting Prayagraj with Western Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that this would become the world’s longest expressway. The expressway will take up 6,556 hectares of land and will cost Rs 36,000 crore. “The Ganga Expressway will go through areas including Meerut, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Kannauj, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh and arrive at Prayagraj,” Adityanath said.

Adityanath added that the government is also working on completing the Bundelkhand Expressway and the 3.9 km-long Purvanchal Expressway.

The chief minister described this year’s Kumbh Mela as “special”, NDTV reported. “We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cleaning the Ganga under the Swacch Bharat campaign,” he added.

Adityanath also praised the Centre’s decision to move the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya land dispute, seeking the top court’s permission to return all excess acquired land at the site to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. “We have been saying that we should get permission to use the undisputed land,” he said.