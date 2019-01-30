Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday ordered an inquiry after security personnel allegedly forced a child to remove his jacket at a function in Biswanath district, PTI reported. The child and his mother were on their way to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a silk mill at Borgang, where Sonowal was present.

Heavy security was deployed at the event and officials were seen denying entry to people wearing black clothes, Guwahati Plus reported. Those wearing black clothing were made to remove it outside the entry gates. The three-year-old child was also wearing a black jacket.

“The security personnel didn’t allow him to enter the meeting venue in it,” the mother is heard saying in a video clip circulated by local television channels. “The security personnel asked me to remove the black jacket.”

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal directs State DGP Kula Saikia to probe incident where a toddler was reportedly forced to open his black sweater at a function attended by the CM at Borgang in Biswanath today amid the spectre of black flag protests. pic.twitter.com/KtwmPCF8Fw — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) January 29, 2019

The move came after Sonowal and several ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government were shown black flags across the state in the past few days by protesters opposed to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The protests resulted in police and security personnel prohibiting those wearing black clothes from entering events attended by Sonowal.

Sonowal directed Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia to conduct an inquiry into the incident and file a report at the earliest.

The state government recently banned those wearing black clothes from entering the Janata Bhawan in Dispur allegedly to prevent protests there. During Republic Day celebrations, security personnel allegedly frisked people to prevent anyone carrying black fabric from entering official functions attended by ministers.

“We have been asked to check if anyone carries any black clothes,” an unidentified Assam Police constable had said. “They are not allowed to carry any black items inside the ground.” The constable was referring to the Republic Day function in Guwahati, where Assam Police personnel asked each person entering the venue if they were carrying black handkerchiefs.