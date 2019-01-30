A Congress leader from Kerala’s Wayanad district was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a minor adivasi girl for almost a year. A case was registered against OM George under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and for rape, the police said, according to PTI.

However, OM George in now absconding, the police added.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Mulapally Ramachandran said George has been suspended from the party pending inquiry. “The party will not protect any accused,” he added. Wayanad Congress unit chief IC Balakrishnan said he has asked for a report from block and mandal presidents regarding the incident.

The 17-year-old girl’s parents worked for George, and she sometimes accompanied them, the police said. The girl’s father said the family’s suspicions were aroused when her parents heard George threatening their daughter on phone a week ago. She also attempted to commit suicide, he added.

The child’s parents also alleged that a local Congress leader was pressuring them to withdraw the case in exchange for money.

The police said George had raped the teenager since last February. They added that the girl’s complaint has been recorded.