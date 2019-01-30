At least three civilians were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by suspected militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, reported Greater Kashmir.

The militants hurled the grenade at a local police station in Damhal Hanjipora, said an unidentified police official. The grenade exploded on the road and three civilians were injured in the blast, Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh told Greater Kashmir.

Police identified the injured as Ayaz Ah Bhat of Ashmuji in Kulgam, Sabzar Ahmad Hajam of Nandimarg and Bilal Ahmad Khatana of Bangiward, reported GNS.

Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation to trace the militants.