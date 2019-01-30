A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday compared Congress President Rahul Gandhi to Ravana and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Surpanakha, PTI reported. In the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ravana is the demon ruler of Lanka who abducted Sita, and Surpanakha is his sister who was killed by Ram’s brother, Lakshmana.

Bairia MLA Surendra Narayan Singh also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Hindu deity Ram.

“My Modi is in the role of Lord Ram and Congress President Rahul Gandhi is Ravana and his sister Priyanka Surpanakha,” he said. “Ravana has put up his sister against my Ram. Rest assured that Lanka will be conquered.”

Singh has made similar comments in the past. In April last year, he had compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Surpanakha.

Singh’s comments came after a poster depicting Rahul Gandhi as Ram was seen on the streets of Patna. The Congress chief is scheduled to address a Jan Aakanksha rally in the Bihar capital on February 3. The poster, put up by Congress worker Vijay Kumar Singh, read: “Let them keep chanting the name of Ram, you be Ram himself.”

Singh referred to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s recent appointment to a party post as “a joke”. On January 23, Rahul Gandhi had appointed his sister as the party’s general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East).

“This is a democracy. How does the sister become a general secretary?” asked Singh. “Now the brother-in-law [Robert Vadra] will also come into politics.”

By appointing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra the general secretary, Rahul Gandhi has already proved his incapability to fight against Modi, claimed Singh. The BJP MLA added that the Congress leaders were not familiar with Indian culture, unlike Modi.