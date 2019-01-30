Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed there will be a new prime minister every day if the Opposition’s grand alliance comes to power after Lok Sabha elections this year. The BJP has repeatedly taken a dig at the Opposition’s “mahagathbandhan” and its lack of clarity about a prime ministerial candidate.

“The Opposition should spell out who its prime ministerial candidate is,” Shah said while addressing booth-level workers in Kanpur. “If the alliance takes shape, Mayawati will be the prime minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, Sharad Pawar on Thursday, Deve Gowda on Friday, MK Stalin on Saturday and Sunday will be a holiday.”

अगर देश में गठबंधन की सरकार बनती है तो



सोमवार को बहन जी

मंगलवार को अखिलेश जी

बुधवार को ममता दीदी

गुरुवार को शरद पवार जी

शुक्रवार को देवेगौड़ा जी

शनिवार को स्टालिन पीएम बन जाएंगे



और रविवार को देश छुट्टी पर चला जायेगा: श्री अमित शाह #बूथ_जीता_UP_जीता — BJP (@BJP4India) January 30, 2019

Shah also accused the Opposition parties of dynastic politics. Those forming an alliance have four Bs – bua (aunt), bhatija (nephew), bhai (brother) and behen (sister) – Shah claimed.

“Their government cannot take the country ahead. We want that a mazboot [strong] government is formed under Modi ji, while they want a majboor [helpless] government,” he said.

The BJP president claimed the Congress had acquired 42 acres of land of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya. The Centre on Tuesday had moved the Supreme Court seeking its permission to return all excess acquired land to the temple trust at the site. The government sought modification of the court’s 2003 judgement to restore the surplus land, which is not part of the dispute, to the trust, which was formed to promote and oversee the construction of a Ram temple.

“Nyas has asked that it be returned...we hope that the issue is resolved at the earliest and Lord Ram is installed in all his grandeur,” Shah said.