At least five civilians and two Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, PTI reported. But some other reports claimed only one CRPF jawan was injured.

An unidentified police official said suspected militants hurled the grenade at security forces in Sherbagh, but it missed the target and exploded on the road, reported Greater Kashmir.

Anantnag District Hospital Medical Superintendent Abdul Majeed Mehrab said they had received six injured people, including one CRPF jawan, according to GNS Kashmir.

The CRPF jawan has been identified as Narender Kumar, while the civilians are Sahiba Nabi, Rehana Akhter, Nazia, Sofia Jan and Irfan Ahmed Dar.

A police statement said a case has been registered. Security personnel have cordoned-off the area to search for the suspects, according to an official.

J&K: A terrorist lobbed grenade at CRPF & J&K police pesonnel near Shairbagh police station in Anantnag, today. 2 CRPF personnel and 3 civilans suffered splinter injuries, shifted to civil hospital in Janglat Mandi, their condition is stable.

This is the second grenade attack in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, at least three civilians were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade at a local police station in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.