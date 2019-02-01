At least two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district early on Friday morning.

A gunfight broke out between the suspected militants and security forces after a five-hour siege at Drabgam village in south Kashmir, reports said. Teams from the Army, the Central Reserve Police Force and the police’s Special Operation Group cordoned off Baba Mohalla of Drabgam around 8 pm on Thursday based on a tip, Rising Kashmir reported.

The forces had reportedly installed lights to prevent the suspected militants from breaking the cordon. The militants reportedly opened fire as the security forces zeroed-in on their location, leading to the gunfight.

While the police have confirmed that two militants have died, their identities and affiliation have not yet been ascertained.

Internet services were snapped in Pulwama as well as nearby Shopian, according to news agency GNS.