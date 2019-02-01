Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Budget a “trailer” of the Budget that will take India on the path to development after elections, while Union minister Arun Jaitley said it was “pro-growth and pro-farmer”.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said the Budget benefited all sections of the society and showed the Modi government’s dedication to the aspirations of the country’s youth, farmers and the poor, PTI reported.

In a video message, Modi said: “From middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME [micro, small and medium enterprises] sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget.”

Jaitley tweeted that the Budget expands spending “while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence”. He said the Budget marks “a high point in the policy directions that the government has given to this nation”.

The decision to exempt those earning up to Rs 5 lakh a year from income tax “effectively strengthens the great Indian middle class whose expansion of purchasing power holds the key for India’s future”, the finance minister said.

The mega pension scheme is “one more step in the direction of making India a greater pensioned society to ensure social security”, Jaitley added.

Jaitley is the government’s regular finance minister but Piyush Goyal was appointed earlier this month to serve in his absence as he is in the United States for medical treatment.

Amit Shah said the income tax rebate was historic, and the decision to provide farmers income support is a milestone towards meeting the target of doubling farm incomes by 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said all sections of the society – farmers, the middle class, the poor and women – were mentioned in the Budget, ANI reported.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dubbed the interim Budget a “surgical strike on the Opposition”. “This is the second surgical strike,” PTI quoted Paswan as saying. “First surgical strike was when our soldiers fought with bullets at the border and it will be the ballot this year. The budget will benefit farmers.”

