Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh described the Centre’s interim Budget presented on Friday as an “election budget” and said it will have implications on the General Elections scheduled for later this year.

Among other announcements, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposed a full tax rebate for individual tax payers with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh, pension scheme for workers in the unorganised sector and assured income support for farmers with small landholdings.

“In these circumstances of the case, concessions to farmers and concessions to middle class will obviously have implications in the election,” Singh told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram criticised the interim Budget saying it was a copy of the Congress’ ideas for the poor. “Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress’ declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country,” Chidambaram said on Twitter. “It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes.”

It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram also criticised the Centre’s proposal to give Rs 6,000 per year to farmers who own up to two hectares of land. “They are giving Rs 6,000 per farmer which is about Rs 17 a day for a farmer family,” Chidambaram told reporters. “When you call that a great relief for the farmer, I am surprised.”

He further said: “The Interim Finance Minister tested our patience by the longest interim budget speech in the recent memory. It was not an interim budget, it was a full fledged budget accompanied by an election campaign speech.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed the Centre’s “incompetence and arrogance” for five years has destroyed the lives of the farmers. “Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for,” he said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also termed the Budget 2019 as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “election manifesto”. Kharge said the promises made in the Budget are “jumlas” (empty promises).

“This is all being done for elections. I directly charge them of paying bribe to voters,” Kharge alleged.

Kharge claimed there was nothing announced for the poor in this Budget. “There is politics in everything they do...This budget is only an election manifesto that the BJP read in Parliament and it is only for getting votes,” he said.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor termed the Budget a “damp squib”. “There is a lot of fantasy language and castles being constructed in the air,” Tharoor told reporters, according to IANS. “There is very little actually happening in real terms.”

He, however, praised the tax exemption proposed for middle-class individuals earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually. “Only one thing on which most people applauded, and on which I don’t have any difficulty, is the deduction of tax for the middle class,” Tharoor added.

‘Budget is pro-growth, fiscally prudent’: Arun Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Budget a “trailer” of the Budget which will take India on the path to development, after elections. “From middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget,” he said in a video message.

BJP leader Arun Jaitley praised the interim Budget saying it was “pro-growth and pro-farmer”. Piyush Goyal was appointed interim finance minister earlier this month after Jaitley, who was the incumbent minister, went to the United States for medical treatment.

“Interim Budgets are also an opportunity for the government of the day to introspect their performance of the last five years and place its facts before the people,” Jaitley tweeted. “The Budget expands spending while pragmatically sticking to fiscal prudence.”

Between 2014 and 2019, every Budget has given significant relief to the middle class. “The Budget is unquestionably Pro-Growth, Fiscally prudent, Pro-Farmer, Pro-Poor and strengthens the purchasing power of the Indian Middle Class,” he added.

This is a #BudgetForNewIndia and for all Indians. Watch my take. https://t.co/eAsPXMk1Dr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2019

My compliments to Shri Piyush Goyal for delivering an excellent Budget. The Budget furthers the agenda of the Government headed by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to comprehensively address the challenges of the economy. @PiyushGoyal — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile, BJP President Amit Shah said the interim Budget benefitted all sections of the society and proved that the Modi government is dedicated to poor, farmers and the youth. He described the increase in income tax exemption as historic.

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dubbed the interim Budget a “surgical strike on the Opposition”. “This is the second surgical strike,” PTI quoted Paswan as saying. “First surgical strike was when our soldiers fought with bullets at the border and it will be the ballot this year. The budget will benefit farmers.”

You can follow our complete coverage of Budget 2019 here.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on #Budget2019 : Opposition has no issues to talk about, they are scared of Modi Ji’s welfare schemes. We don’t do votebank politics, we do development politics. We are dedicated to take Indian farmers to new heights. pic.twitter.com/S87aY4IVQt — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Union #Budget2019: It’s a historic budget, and all the sections of the society will benefit from it. pic.twitter.com/IHVvV5dadK — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019