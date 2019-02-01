Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented interim Budget on Friday, announced that the Centre will set up a Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog for the welfare of cows.

Goyal said the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog would help improve “sustainable genetic upgrading of cow resources, and to enhance production and productivity of cows”. The commission will also look into implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows.

Goyal said funds for the Rashtriya Gokul Mission have been increased to Rs 750 crore in the current financial year. The scheme is run by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and is aimed towards conserving and developing indigenous cattle breeds.

The interim budget also provided for a 2% interest subvention to farmers involved in animal husbandry and fishery.

Addressing a press conference after presenting the budget, Goyal said the proposal for cow welfare was made in accordance with consstitutional provisions. He said that according to the Directive Principles of State Policy it is duty of the government to work for the welfare of cows, reported the Hindustan Times.

