Farmers with land up to two hectares will get Rs 6,000 per year in their bank accounts in three equal instalments, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said while presenting the interim budget in Parliament on Friday. The proposed scheme will cost the government Rs 75,000 crore in 2019-’20.

The scheme, called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, is likely to benefit 12 crore small and marginal farmers, Goyal said.

Here is the part of Goyal’s speech in which he made the proposal for farmer income support: