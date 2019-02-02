The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, calling him an “Assembly rowdy” after Naidu lashed out at a BJP legislator in the House on Friday.

“A frustrated, defeatist Chandrababu Naidu has threatened BJP MLAs Vishnu Kumar Raju [and] Manikyala Rao in Andhra assembly y’day [yesterday] that BJP leaders will not be allowed to move in the state for exposing TDP [Telugu Desam Party],” BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted on Saturday. Rao said the BJP was planning to move a privilege motion against Naidu.

Rao claimed that Naidu’s behaviour in the Assembly “revealed his madness has reached peaks”. “He is in such deep frustration that he behaved like an Assembly rowdy,” Rao said, according to PTI.

In the Assembly on Friday, the chief minister had accused the Narendra Modi government of discriminating against South India in the allotment of Cabinet berths, PTI reported. When BJP’s floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju tried to defend his party, Naidu said, “You have no right to be an elected [people’s] representative. Are you doing tamasha [drama]? What do you think of yourself? What can you people do?”

When Raju sought to raise a protest, Naidu asked him to “go to Delhi and raise your objection”. “Who wants your objection?” Naidu said. “We will not leave you till justice is done [to the state].”

The Telugu Desam Party led by Naidu had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance in March 2018 after the Centre refused to grant the state special category status. Naidu has been critical of the Modi government since then and is set to stage a day-long fast in New Delhi on February 13.