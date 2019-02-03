Thousands of protestors took to the streets of Venezuela’s Capital Caracas on Saturday in support of President Nicolas Maduro and Opposition leader Juan Guaidó, Maduro’s political rival who has proclaimed himself the country’s interim president, BBC reported.

“I believe [the end] is coming very soon – this week,” Barbara Angarita, 49, told The Guardian as she and thousands of other demonstrators poured down the Avenida Principal de las Mercedes in Caracas. “We must have a free country, free for all Venezuelans and for our descendants.”

Addressing thousands of supporters, Guaidó said protests would continue until his supporters achieved “freedom”. Guaido called on “blocks” of the military to defect from Maduro’s administration and “get on the side of the Venezuelan people”, AP reported. “We don’t just want you to stop shooting at protesters,” the Opposition leader said in a hoarse voice. “We want you to be part of the reconstruction of Venezuela.”

A pro-Maduro crowd, meanwhile, gathered to mark the 20th anniversary of the rise to power of Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s predecessor. At the event, Maduro accused the international media of blacking out demonstrations by pro-government supporters.

Last week, Maduro had said he was ready for talks with the country’s Opposition and was open to the possibility of other countries mediating to end the political crisis that has paralysed the nation over the past two weeks.

Venezuela plunged into political turmoil after the United States endorsed Juan Guaidó as president. Guaidó is the leader of the Opposition-led National Assembly, a body Maduro does not recognise. On January 23, Maduro cut diplomatic ties with the US and gave American diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave the country. However, he later reversed the order.