Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the speed at which the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has been working shows that the country has left the “culture of delays” behind, the Hindustan Times reported. Modi made the remark after inaugurating several projects in Jammu and Kashmir’s Leh district.

“Our government believes in working faster,” he said. “The country has left behind the culture of delays. In the next five years, I want to rid the country completely of this culture of delays. Whatever project we begin, we try our level best to finish it within the stipulated time.” Elections to the Lok Sabha are likely to be held in April and May.

The prime minister said the projects he had inaugurated would improve connectivity, tourism and employment opportunities in Leh and Ladakh. Announcing the opening of five trekking routes, Modi claimed these will “allow you to enjoy your journey”.

The prime minister said the Centre has given the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council more rights over their expenditures. “Now the autonomous council releases the money sent for the region’s development,” he added.

Mobile internet suspended in Kashmir, security enhanced

Meanwhile, mobile internet services in the state were suspended on Sunday ahead of Modi’s visit, Greater Kashmir reported. An unidentified police officer said the services were suspended shortly after midnight.

On Saturday, security was enhanced in the state. Security forces frisked people, especially in Srinagar, set up checkpoints and stopped several motorbikes, Rising Kashmir reported. A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place, with contingents of police and the Central Reserve Police Force stationed in Jammu, where Modi is scheduled to hold a rally.

The Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising separatists Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, called a shutdown in Kashmir on Sunday against Modi’s visit, Greater Kashmir reported. The bandh was called to protest against the “tyranny and oppression” during five years of the Modi-led government.

All shops and businesses remained closed while most of the vehicles kept off the roads.