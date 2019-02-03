Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday pitched Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s name as the potential next prime minister. Yadav made the pitch during the Congress party’s rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

“You have all the qualifications to be the next prime minister,” Yadav said to Gandhi during his address, according to The Indian Express. “But the onus also lies on you and the Congress party to take along all the other parties.”

Yadav said the Congress must lead the Opposition’s efforts to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reported Hindustan Times.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, are trying to team up to defeat the BJP, but who will be the prime minister if they win is not yet clear. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin had in December proposed Rahul Gandhi’s name, but had faced objections from other leaders in the grand alliance.

The Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal are part of an alliance in Bihar, also comprising the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and the Hindustani Awam Morcha.