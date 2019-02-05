The Uttar Pradesh government has invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act that prohibits strikes in all state departments and corporations for six months, PTI reported on Tuesday. Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey issued the notification on Monday.

The decision was taken after several government organisations threatened to go on strike from February 6 to demand the implementation of a pension scheme. The law allows the police to arrest without a warrant anyone found violating its provisions.

Employees under the purview of the Act include those working in the post and telegraph departments, and in railways and at airports.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has already invoked the law in state universities established under the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973. The employees have been banned from going on strike June 5.