Opposition lawmakers in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday threw paper balls at Governor Ram Naik when he was addressing a joint session of the state legislature on the first day of Budget session, PTI reported.

Legislators from the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress shouted “governor go back” as soon as Naik began his speech. Then, members of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party hurled paper balls at the podium, but Naik continued his address.

He highlighted the welfare and development schemes of the Adityanath government and also backed its move to rename Allahabad and Faizabad districts. “My government has restored their cultural names,” he said even as security personnel used cardboard files to deflect the paper balls.

Naik also asserted that law and order has significantly improved during the regime of the current government. “Now, the common man is fear free and women are not afraid of coming out of their houses even during the night,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party legislators accused the government of “unleashing” the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate on the two parties, alleging that it was afraid of their alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. “Stop making false promises, chief minister, be ashamed!” they shouted. Opposition MLAs carried placards showing the CBI as a caged parrot, and as a dog walking on a leash. Some legislators carried small replicas of cows and bulls.

Samajwadi Party MLA Subhash Pasi, who was standing on a chair during the ruckus, fell down and fainted, and had to be rushed to hospital.

Later, Chief Minister Adityanath told reporters that the Opposition’s behaviour was undemocratic and unparliamentary. “Behaviour of the SP, the BSP and the Congress in front of the governor is worth condemnation,” he said. “The Samajwadi Party crossed limits of hooliganism by hurling paper balls and targeted the governor.”