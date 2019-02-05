Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh the chairperson of the party’s 2019 General Elections campaign in the state. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar will head the state’s election committee, a party press release said.

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu is part of the Congress’ campaign committee in the state. However, he has not been made a member of any other panel. Former Union minister Manish Tewari will head the Congress’ media coordination committee in Punjab. Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla will lead the publicity committee.

Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat will lead the Congress’ campaign in Goa. Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar will be the convenor of the coordination commitee.

Former Gujarat legislator Siddharth Patel will head the Congress’ campaign in the state. MLA Alpesh Thakor has been given charge of the campaign committee.

In Puducherry, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has been made the chairperson of the Congress coordination committee. Puducherry Congress President V Namassivayam will head the state election committee.

The Congress also announced the names of office-bearers and members of various election-related committees in Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh. Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April and May.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Appointment of office-bearers for various committees for Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/lY0MNiCJUo — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 5, 2019

INC COMMUNIQUE



Appointment of office-bearers for various committees for Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. pic.twitter.com/GZNwN2K557 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 5, 2019

INC COMMUNIQUE



Appointment of office-bearers for various committees for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UeTyZjGGwP — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 5, 2019

INC COMMUNIQUE



Appointment of office-bearers for various committees for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/T9PJKDohbN — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 5, 2019

INC COMMUNIQUE



Appointment of office-bearers for various committees for Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/39gZH9xCbT — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 5, 2019

INC COMMUNIQUE



Appointment of office-bearers for various committees for Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/zwu9gCIzRj — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 5, 2019

INC COMMUNIQUE



Appointment of office-bearers for various committees for Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Q44P1KvZ5j — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 5, 2019