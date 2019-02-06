The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly publishing a fake schedule of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a website, PTI reported. Gomunt Kumar, a native of Jharkhand, is pursuing B.Sc degree in Ranchi, police said.

Kumar was arrested on January 31 after the Election Commission asked the Delhi Police to investigate a “fake news” item on the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections that was circulated on social media platforms, Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber cell) Anyesh Roy said. Roy said the case was registered on January 18.

Roy said police found a website called www.mytechbuzz.in which had published the fake schedule of the General Elections. After a technical investigation, police found the website’s administrator.

Roy said Kumar told police that he had received the election schedule on a WhatsApp group which he posted on his website to drive traffic.

Roy said Kumar has been released on bail. Police have seized his computer and further investigation is under way.

Police are also checking if Kumar was involved in similar incidents in the past. “Political involvement behind the incident and background of the members of the WhatsApp group are also being checked,” an unidentified officer said, according to DNA.