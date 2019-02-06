The Army has detained three jawans of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles for questioning about their alleged role in the abduction and killing of soldier Aurangzeb in Jammu and Kashmir last year, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said “details are being ascertained” about the incident.

Aurangzeb, a soldier in the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was abducted in Pulwama district in June 2018 when he was on leave for Eid. His bullet-ridden body was later found in Gooso village. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

Unidentified officials said the detained soldiers were facing an inquiry for allegedly sharing information about Aurangzeb’s movements, which helped suspected militants abduct him while he was on his way to Poonch, CNN-News18 reported. They were identified as Abid Wani, Tajamul Ahmad and Adil Wani.

“Two are from Pulwama and one is from Kulgam,” an official said. “Their role came up during the investigation into the killing of Aurangzeb.”

Meanwhile, Abid Wani’s brother, Tawseef Ahmad, was allegedly assaulted by Rashtriya Rifles personnel and was taken to hospital on Monday. Ahmad’s family alleged that he was called to the camp in Pulwama where he was beaten up.

Abdul Rashid Parra, medical superintendent of Pulwama district hospital, said Ahmad had multiple bruises and was referred to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment.