The Centre has banned militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen from Jammu and Kashmir, which has been fighting for the “liberation of Kashmir” and has been involved in a series of terror acts. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the decision in a notification issued on February 5.

The ministry said that outfit was banned as it had violated provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967. The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen had committed and participated in several acts of terrorism in the country and its members were receiving financial as well as logistic support from their handlers based abroad, said the notification.

The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen was formed in 1990 and its aim is to “liberate Kashmir”.

The outfit has carried out a number of terrorist attacks and subversive activities like grenade attacks and weapons snatching, and has supported other terrorist groups like the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba by giving them financial and logistical support. The outfit carried out and promoted acts of terrorism, and has been engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youth for terrorist activities in the country.

The notification said the Jammu and Kashmir Police have lodged a number of cases in which it was found that the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen had played a key role in carrying out terrorist acts. The police had also arrested a number of its cadre. The notification said that the outfit was running terrorist training centres for Kashmiri youth in the state as well.