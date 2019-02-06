Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered the Sindh provincial government to take action against those involved in vandalising a temple located in Kumb, a town in Sindh’s Khairpur. According to Samaa TV, unidentified people set fire to sacred texts like the Bhagavad Gita and Guru Granth Sahib and idols at the Sham Sundar Shewa Mandli Temple on Sunday.

“The govt [government] of Sindh must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators,” Khan tweeted on Tuesday citing a news report. “This is against the teachings of the Quran.”

Vijay Kumar, who is in charge of the temple, said police have obtained fingerprints from the temple window and have taken three people into custody. He said a first information report has been registered.

The govt of Sindh must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators. This is against the teachings of the Quran. pic.twitter.com/aNr9uAkyTk — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 5, 2019

Former member of provincial assembly from Narowal, Ramesh Singh Arora, told The Times of India that the culprits had set fire to a cloth covering the Sikh scripture which spread and damaged other objects.

Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, adviser of the Pakistan Hindu Council, demanded that a special task force be formed to provide security for temples. “This action [vandalism] has caused unrest among the Hindu community,” he said. “These types of attacks are done in an attempt to disturb religious harmony across the country.”

In 2017, a temple in Sindh province was vandalised and a case of blasphemy and terrorism was registered against three unidentified people.