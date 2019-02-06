Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said no one should pay heed to former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s criticism of the Centre and the armed forces, PTI reported. Malik said that Mufti was trying to save her Peoples Democratic Party from falling apart by commenting against the forces and India’s political system before the Lok Sabha elections.

The governor made the statement while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Jammu. His comments came after Mufti demanded action against an Army officer who allegedly tortured a man from Pulwama during an encounter, The KashmirWalla reported.

Malik said her claims are an attempt to divert attention from her party’s state. “She had come to power by stirring anti-India sentiments,” Malik said. “Nobody should take her statements seriously.”

The former chief minister claimed that an Army officer, a Major Shukla, had tortured Tawseef Wani at the Shadimarg camp of the Army and threatened to kill him in an encounter. “Kashmir is a political issue and cannot be resolved through military power,” Mufti tweeted. “Army men hailed as heroes for their bravery also need to be held accountable if they commit human rights violations.” She said she visited Wani on Wednesday.

Kashmir is a political issue and can't be resolved through military power . Army men hailed as heroes for their bravery also need to be held accountable if they commit human rights violations . — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2019

She criticised the governor for his comments against her. “Instead of taking cognisance of the brutality that the young boy [Wani] has been subjected to and ordering action against the culprits, it is sad that the honourable governor is talking politics instead,” Mufti tweeted. “Saddened to see the constitutional authorities taking sides so brazenly.”

National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also tweeted in support of Mufti. “This is an unacceptable statement and an unnecessary interference in politics,” Abdullah said. “At this rate it will not be long before people stop taking Raj Bhavan seriously so please consider the office you occupy before you give statements.”