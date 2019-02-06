West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate questioned Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, for several hours in a money laundering case, PTI reported. Banerjee claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had deliberately interrogated Vadra before the Lok Sabha elections.

“We will complain to the Election Commission against such trend,” she told reporters in Kolkata. “They are doing it deliberately ahead of the polls. They think the Opposition will stay silent. We are united, we are together, we will walk together.”

The Trinamool Congress chief, who had organised a dharna against the Centre earlier this week, said she will be in New Delhi next Wednesday and Thursday, where the Opposition parties will decide on the future course of action in the Vadra matter.

The Enforcement Directorate questioned Vadra in connection with the alleged possession of foreign assets. This is the first time Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, has appeared before any investigating agency in connection with the charges against him.

Vadra’s wife Priyanka Gandhi, who was appointed in charge of the Congress’ Lok Sabha’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh East, dropped him off at the agency’s office in Delhi’s Jamnagar House. “He is my husband, he is my family...I support my family,” Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

Vadra left the Enforcement Directorate’s office late in the evening, ANI reported. “He has given an undertaking that he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate whenever summoned,” Vadra’s lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan told the agency.