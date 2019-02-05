Mamata Banerjee continues ‘dharna’ in Kolkata, Supreme Court to hear CBI appeal today
The West Bengal chief minister has said her demonstration will continue till February 8.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the Central Bureau of Investigation to “save the Constitution” continued in Kolkata’s Esplanade on Tuesday morning. She had started the sit-in late on Sunday.
The Supreme Court is set to hear the agency’s appeal against the state government and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar later on Tuesday.
The stand-off between the state and the investigation agency began after a CBI team reached Kumar’s home on Sunday evening to question him in connection with two Ponzi scams. Police officials stopped them and detained five members of the team for around two hours. Banerjee came out in Kumar’s support and called the CBI action a “coup” by the Centre.
Live updates
9.25 am: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to join Banerjee by Tuesday afternoon, News18 reports.
8.45 am: Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will address a rally in Purulia district of West Bengal on Tuesday. The state government had earlier denied permission to Adityanath to land his chopper in South Dinajpur, ANI reports. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister will fly to Jharkhand on Tuesday and will travel to Purulia from there by road.
8 am: The West Bengal unit of Congress will organise a protest rally on February 6 demanding immediate conclusion in the investigation of Saradha, Rose Valley and other chit fund scam cases, ANI reports.
7.55 am: The CBI has filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court against the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police and Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The agency has claimed that Kumar has been destroying evidence. The agency says it is working under a hostile environment in the state.
The Supreme Court will hear the CBI’s plea on Tuesday.
7.52 am: Banerjee has said her demonstration will continue till February 8, days before the state board examinations are scheduled to begin.
7.50 am: Opposition leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Kanimozhi visited Mamata Banerjee at the protest site on Monday night to extend support to her.
Kanimozhi, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader, said the Opposition is against the “fascist BJP government”. “People won’t accept this divisiveness and communal hatred that they are spreading to stay in power,” The Hindu quotes Kanimozhi as saying.
7.35 am: Several Opposition parties have come out in support of Banerjee’s demonstration. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are among the leaders who have extended support to Banerjee.
7.30 am: Here’s the sequence of events so far.
On Sunday, as a team of 40 CBI officers reached the police commissioner’s residence to question him in connection with the chit fund scams. The agency alleged that Kumar had not cooperated in the investigations.
The stand-off quickly escalated into a political battle, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launching a dharna to protest against what she claimed was an assault on the state’s autonomy. The CBI officers were detained by the Kolkata police; CBI Joint Director Pankaj Srivastava accused the police of laying siege to his home in the city.
On Monday, the CBI approached the Supreme Court, alleging that law and order had broken down in West Bengal. The Supreme Court said it will hear the plea on Tuesday.