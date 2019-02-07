Former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia will launch a political party on February 9. The party is known as the Hindusthan Nirman Dal, and has been registered with the Election Commission, The Indian Express reported.

Togadia had quit the Vishwa Hindu Parishad last year and is now the chief of the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad. A leader of his outfit had said last month that the Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad would not contest polls itself, but would give birth to political parties.

Togadia’s aide and Vishwa Hindu Parishad Delhi leader Karamvir Hindu told reporters on Wednesday that the party will be launched on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi, Amar Ujala reported. He said the name, symbol and mission of the party will be disclosed at the time.

The party will contest all 543 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Karamvir Hindu added.

Togadia said he may contest from Ayodhya, the seat of the Ram temple agitation, The Indian Express reported. “We have a strong base in Ayodhya,” he added.

Togadia said he has already shortlisted candidates for more than 40 seats in the country. He added that his party promises to pass an ordinance for the Ram temple if it comes to power. “If we get power, an ordinance will be passed within a week to start construction of Ram temple,” the former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader said.

He also claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government’s policies of demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax and “inappropriate taxes” for small industries led to unemployment. “My complete focus will be on employment and the health sector,” he said. “We will ban Walmart in India.”