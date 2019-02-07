Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in a money laundering case. Unidentified Enforcement Directorate officials told PTI that Karti Chidambaram was summoned to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Karti Chidambaram arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi’s Jamnagar House around 11 am. He will be interrogated in the INX Media case, PTI reported.

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea. The agency accused Karti Chidambaram’s company of receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh to help INX Media escape punitive action for taking Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007 despite having clearance from the Foreign Exchange Promotion Board for only Rs 4 crore. P Chidambaram was finance minister at the time.

Meanwhile, Indrani Mukerjea has sought to turn approver in the INX Media case, The Indian Express reported. Mukerjea wrote to the Patiala House Court, seeking pardon in the case as an accused. The businesswoman is currently in jail in Mumbai for killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

The court directed that Mukerjea be produced before it through videoconferencing on Thursday. The court is likely to seek the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation on Mukerjea’s plea before passing a verdict.