A massive fire broke out at Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute in Sector 12 of Noida in the National Capital Region on Thursday, PTI reported. Several people are feared trapped inside the building. No casualties have been reported till now.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the hospital building, The Times of India reported. Several people broke window panes and jumped out.

As many as six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. “Rescue operations are under way,” said an unidentified fire official. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but the Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying that leakage in a gas cylinder sparked the blaze.

In January, at least 150 shanties were destroyed in a blaze in Noida’s Sarfabad village. At least two people were critically injured.

More details are awaited.