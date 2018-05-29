A massive fire broke out at a plastic and rubber godown near a school in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Tuesday evening, the Hindustan Times reported.

The area’s residents called up the police and the fire department around 5 pm after dense smoke started billowing out of the godown. The smoke was visible from areas such as Saket and Nehru Place, which about 5 km away, reported NDTV.

Fire which broke out at a rubber godown in #Delhi's Malviya Nagar continues to rage, fire fighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/v0oK0IoNLO — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

Officials said that a truck on the premises first caught fire, which then spread to the rest of the factory. The fire department said it has pressed more than 30 fire engines into service to bring the blaze under control. Fire fighters are finding it hard to reach the factory because of the narrow and congested lanes in the area, officials said. One firefighter has reportedly suffered injuries.

“The fire is big,” said Delhi’s Chief Fire officer Atul Garg. “We are yet to ascertain if there’s is any casualty. Immediate measures have been taken and the situation is being monitored.”