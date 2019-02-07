Security forces gunned down at least 10 Maoists during an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Thursday, PTI quoted police officials as saying. A search operation is underway in the area.

District Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said the encounter occurred around 11 am. Personnel from the Special Task Force and District Reserve Guard conducted the joint operation. “So far, the bodies of 10 Maoists along with 11 weapons have been recovered from the spot,” Garg added.

The incident occurred weeks after an improvised bomb and Maoist-related material were recovered during an encounter in Rajnandgaon. No one was killed in that incident. In November, security forces killed at least eight suspected Maoists in Sukma district.